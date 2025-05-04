Three arrested for hosting football gambling in central Surat Thani

Listen to this article

Officials search a gambling den in Muang district, Surat Thani, on Saturday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THAI: Officials arrested three people in their 20s for allegedly hosting online football gambling, mostly attracting young gamblers, in Muang district of this southern province.

Surat Thani governor Theeroot Supawibulpol said the arrests happened on Saturday after police and administrative officials discovered that the two gambling dens attracted many young people. Officials impounded 38 computers from them.

In one arrest, officials caught Chanin Klangnarong, 26, and Oranit Chaniwet, 20, at a two-storey building in tambon Bang Kung. There police found 16 computers, 53 payment slips and 35,660 baht in cash.

At the other location, Patcharin Sapprasert, 26, was arrested with 16 computers, a photocopier, 250 payment slips and 30,190 baht in cash.

Surat Thani governor Theeroot said he ordered local officials to seriously tackle such gambling dens where young people gambled and also bought kratom juice.

Such illicit businesses had a serious impact on the lives of young people and wrongdoers usually returned to their criminal activities after being arrested, he said.

The governor said he had asked prosecutors to press serious charges against such gambling hosts to protect young people.