Endangered Malayan tiger spotted again in southern Thailand

Listen to this article

Camera trap footage shows a Malayan tiger in a national park in Yala province, Thailand. This is the second time the endangered species has been captured on camera, following the first sighting in 2023. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)"

YALA: Wildlife authorities have confirmed a rare sighting of the endangered Malayan tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni) in Bang Lang National Park in this southern province, marking another major milestone in the country’s conservation efforts.

The sighting was captured by camera traps installed by park rangers in Bang Lang National Park, as part of a long-term wildlife monitoring programme. The park covers an area of 163,125 rai in three districts of Bannang Sata, Than To and Betong.

This is the second time that the elusive predator has been recorded in the area, following its first confirmed appearance in 2023, Chalerm Phoommai, Director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, said on Sunday. The Malayan tiger seen two years ago was nicknamed “Bang Lang 01.”

Malayan tigers are a subspecies found only in the southern forests of Thailand and on the Malaysian Peninsula. They differ from the more commonly known Indochinese tiger (Panthera tigris corbetti), which inhabits the central and western forest regions of Thailand such as Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary and Khao Yai National Park.

“This discovery highlights the ecological richness of Bang Lang National Park and Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary in Yala,” said Mr. Chalerm. “These areas are vital habitat corridors that link protected forests across the Thai-Malaysian border.”

The detection is part of the ongoing SMART Patrol project—a quality ranger patrol and data-gathering system aimed at monitoring threats and supporting ecosystem protection. In addition to the tiger, the park’s camera traps have recorded several other rare species including elephants, gaur, and tapirs.

Officials at the Wildlife Conservation Office and the 6th Forest Conservation Office (Pattani branch) continue to monitor the Malayan tiger population, using the data to help shape long-term conservation strategies in collaboration with national and regional partners.