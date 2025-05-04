Bomb injures 3 policemen installing CCTV camera in Narathiwat

Listen to this article

A damaged power pole is seen after an explosion in Chanae district of Narathiwat on Sunday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: Three policemen were injured when a bomb exploded while they were installing a surveillance camera in Chanae district of this southern border province on Sunday afternoon.

Police were informed of the explosion in Ban Ai Sue Reh village of tambon Chang Phueak in Chanae at 1.14pm.

The three policemen are investigators from the Narathiwat police headquarters. They were installing a CCTV camera on a power pole, according to sources.

The condition of the damaged power pole showed that a bomb had been hidden under a metal plate fixed onto the pole as the base of a camera. It was detonated when the policemen were installing the camera on the pole.

Shrapnel hit Pol Cpl Pakapong Suwanchana's face and left wrist. Pol Cpl Teepakorn Chusing had a shrapnel wound in his right leg, while Pol Sen Sgt Maj Sathit Khamhaeng suffered a shrapnel wound in his head.

The three policemen were conscious after the explosion.