Poor dietary choices burden Thai healthcare, cut economic growth

The Department of Health Promotion (DHPS) has raised concerns over the nation’s dietary habits, highlighting the risk of Thais picking up non-communicable diseases (NCDs) due to excessive consumption of sweet, salty, and fatty foods.

Dr Panuwat Panket, director-general of the Public Health Ministry's DHPS, said a nationwide survey in February among 52,000 participants revealed alarming trends in Thai eating behaviour. Thais regularly exceed recommended intakes of sugar, fat, and sodium, he said.

Some 51% of respondents consume sweet foods or drinks such as sugary beverages, iced milk tea, iced coffee, and fruit juices three or more times per week. Nearly 46% regularly eat high-fat foods, including fried dishes, stir-fries, and fast food; and about 50% consume salty foods like som tam (papaya salad), yam (spicy salads), and larb (spicy minced meat salad) at least three times weekly.

"These dietary patterns are associated with an increased risk of NCDs including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes and kidney disorders," he said.

DHSS deputy director-general Dr Adisorn Vatthanasak pointed to a lack of nutritional knowledge among Thais, particularly regarding the risks associated with high sodium consumption.

"Only 15% demonstrated a good understanding of healthy salt intake, significantly lower than their awareness of the dangers of excessive sugar and fat.

"Moreover, nearly 60% admitted feeling hesitant about requesting less seasoning when dining out, even when aware the food might be detrimental to their health," he said.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said NCDs are one of the country’s most pressing health and economic challenges.

Currently, more than 33 million Thais are living with NCDs, with 400,000 deaths and over 2 million new cases reported each year.

“The impact is not just on public health but also on the economy,” Mr Somsak said. “We are losing over 1 trillion baht annually due to NCD-related costs — that’s roughly 9.7% of our GDP.”

In fiscal year 2024, the National Health Security Office allocated more than 52% of its 152.7 billion baht budget to cover treatment for NCDs alone. “These diseases are largely preventable, yet they continue to place an unsustainable burden on individuals, families, and the healthcare system,” Mr Somsak said.

He said NCDs are mainly caused by lifestyle behaviours such as poor diet, smoking, alcohol consumption and physical inactivity, as well as long-term exposure to PM2.5 air pollution. He urged people to adopt healthier dietary practices, such as reducing the consumption of processed foods high in salt, sugar, and fat, and increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables.