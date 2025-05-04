Bangkok raids catch hazardous cosmetics smuggled from China

Smuggled cosmetics were found during a raid on a warehouse in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) recently raided five warehouses in Bangkok, confiscating more than 34,000 counterfeit branded perfumes smuggled from China, with a street value of 4.3 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Bupphasuwan, commander of the CPPD, said on Sunday that the operation was conducted on Saturday, targeting suspected storage facilities in the Rat Burana and Bukkhalo areas of the capital.

A total of 34,806 fake perfume products, imitating popular international brands, were seized during coordinated raids at five locations. The confiscated goods were estimated to be worth 4,361,200 baht, said Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak.

The operation stemmed from an earlier arrest of a Thai seller dealing in illegal cosmetics and fragrances. Further investigation revealed that the suspect had sourced the goods from a Chinese financier who had been smuggling the items into Thailand. The counterfeit products were hidden in multiple rented warehouses to evade detection.

Authorities spent weeks tracing the supply chain and securing court warrants to raid the warehouses.

He said the Chinese mastermind used mule bank accounts registered under the names of Cambodian nationals to receive proceeds from the illicit trade. The packaging of the fake perfumes was meticulously designed to resemble genuine products, but the contents were of substandard quality.

“Counterfeit products can pose serious health risks, such as skin irritation, respiratory problems, nasal inflammation, rashes, or even more severe allergic reactions like high blood pressure, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting,” said Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak.