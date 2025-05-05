Parliament's renovation budget request comes under scrutiny

The new parliament house by the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Parliament has come under intense scrutiny after it requested hundreds of millions of baht in additional budget for renovations when many Thais are still grappling with economic hardship.

The request for an additional budget, which would go towards a 4D cinema and refurbishing a little-used pavilion known as Sala Kaeo (Crystal Pavilion) at parliament, has been slammed by critics, including several MPs from the People's Party, as wasteful.

The contentious proposal includes a request for 113 million baht to fund the refurbishment of Sala Kaeo, which Assoc Prof Puangthong Pawakapan, of Chulalongkorn University, said was unnecessary.

He said the pavilion has only been used a couple of times since the parliament building opened due to the extreme heat inside the structure during the daytime.

"After 8am, don't even think about walking in -- you might turn into grilled chicken," she wrote in a post on Facebook.

Her post was shared by PP MP for Bangkok, Rukchanok Srinork, who pledged to vote down the proposal.

"The public agrees this is unnecessary," she said.

Another major component of the proposal is a request for a 180-million-baht budget to install a 4D cinema within the complex.

Another PP MP for Bangkok, Bhuntin Noumjerm, voiced his concerns during a committee meeting on May 1, where he asked whether a cinema equipped with lighting, sound, wind, rain and vibration effects -- similar to those found in shopping malls -- has any relevance to promoting democracy.

"This is public money," Mr Bhuntin said. "What purpose does this cinema serve? Who will it benefit?"

The proposal also includes a request for 118 million baht to upgrade the lighting in seminar rooms on floors B1 and B2; a 117-million-baht budget request to refurbish the parliamentary kitchen area and repurpose part of it as a recreation room; and another 99 million baht request to upgrade the sound and video systems in parliament's 1,500-seat conference room.

Parliament has defended the initiative, saying the "cinema" is in fact an information room for visitors.

House of Representatives secretary-general Acting Pol Sub Lt Arphat Sukanan said the House decided to pursue the idea after seeing visitor centres in other countries' parliaments, which often feature audiovisual facilities.