ADTEB calls for clarity on expiring digital TV licences

Listen to this article

The Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) has aired concerns surrounding the expiry of digital TV licences, urging clarity on regulatory plans and calling for the continued use of the 3500MHz spectrum for broadcasting.

Sen Chib Jitniyom, spokesman for the Senate Committee on Information Technology, Communications and Telecommunications, on Sunday said the committee recently convened to discuss the future of Thailand's digital TV industry, with digital TV licences set to expire in 2029.

The meeting was attended by ADTEB members, who called for fair treatment and clarity on the panel's policy to promote the industry before and after the licences expire as the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has not outlined a clear strategy.

ADTEB president Suparp Kleekhajai described the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting as a failure. He said that during the initial licence auction, 24 channels paid over 50 billion baht collectively, plus additional operating costs exceeding 100 billion baht. However, only 15 operators remain today, with the NBTC failing to provide comprehensive accessibility to viewers.

Another concern involves the 3500MHz spectrum, which is essential for satellite TV. The NBTC previously proposed auctioning this frequency, but the ADTEB opposes it, arguing that telecom services have sufficient spectrum already and auctioning it would cut off satellite TV access.

The ADTEB proposed continuing the use of the 3500 MHz spectrum while urging the NBTC chair to find ways to deal with the upcoming expiration of licences.

Mr Chib said his panel agreed that a resolution on the licensing issue should be reached before 2026 to allow sufficient preparation time.