UN role can spur rights push

Despite recent progress on LGBTQ+ rights, Thailand continues to grapple with persistent human rights violations and must leverage its new role on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) better to address these issues.

This was the key message delivered at the launch of Amnesty International's State of the World's Human Rights 2024/2025 report, hosted by Amnesty Thailand in Bangkok last Tuesday.

The report acknowledged Thailand's landmark passage of the Marriage Equality Bill on Jan 23, making it the 38th country to legalise same-sex marriage.

However, Amnesty International highlighted a range of concerns that Thailand must address in line with international human rights standards.

These include issues related to LGBTQ+ and gender-based rights, freedom of expression, association and assembly, protection of human rights defenders, the rights of refugees and migrants, and the rights of indigenous peoples while ending impunity for perpetrators of abuse, extrajudicial killings, torture and inhuman treatment

Following the launch of the report launch, a seminar titled "Thailand's Mission in the Human Rights Council: Challenges from Domestic Laws and Global Politics" explored Thailand's responsibilities as a newly elected member of the UNHRC.

Thailand assumed its membership in January, having secured the highest number of votes in the Asia-Pacific category last year.

Speakers at the forum said Thailand should exploit its UNHRC platform not only to showcase its achievements, but also improve its own human rights record and contribute to global progress.

Kannavee Suebsang, an MP from the Fair Party, said human rights are the foundation for liberal global governance, regardless of a country's size or political system.

"I believe we can use human rights as a source of power in negotiations and in the fight against injustice on the global stage," he stated.

Referring to the UNHRC, Mr Kannavee described it as a crucial forum for nations to discuss and exchange ideas on human rights.

He noted that while Thailand had recently presented its accomplishments at the council, the platform should not be used merely to highlight successes but also to openly address violations.

He pointed out that Thailand's presentations had overlooked key issues such as attacks on human rights defenders, suppression of free expression, extrajudicial killings in the deep South, and the recent forced repatriation of Uyghurs to China.

Mr Kannavee urged Thailand and other member states to show courage in acknowledging their own human rights challenges and to use the HRC as a meaningful platform for domestic and international problem-solving.

He also suggested Thailand could take the lead in encouraging HRC reform to better address global human rights challenges.

"If it's only a stage for showing off what we're good at or what we've succeeded in doing, then I don't think we need to use the HRC for that," he said, adding that presenting a skewed picture of reality undermines the council's purpose.

Chunya Boonyawan, a law lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, observed that Thailand's continued commitment to neutrality in international human rights issues clashes with the expectations of countries that voted for its HRC membership.

She explained the HRC requires leadership in condemning human rights violations and guiding global efforts to uphold international rights frameworks.

"Thailand is still stuck in the mud of non-interference, which renders international human rights law ineffective," Ms Chunya stressed, adding that Thailand must strengthen its implementation of international human rights law.

She called on the country to shift its perspective and see fellow HRC members as partners in a shared mission to advance global human rights.

She acknowledged that all countries face challenges due to limited resources and environmental pressures, but urged Thailand to realign its stance and embrace international cooperation to promote respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Furthermore, Ms Chunya noted that the shifting global landscape -- particularly with powers like the US potentially retreating from human rights leadership -- creates space for middle-power countries like Thailand to take the lead in upholding international norms within the HRC.

This, she argued, could elevate Thailand's global standing and make it a more credible voice in the international community.

"As long as we remain steadfast in our human rights commitments, we will become a more reliable player on the global stage," she said.