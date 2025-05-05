Trans people 'still lack protection'

Listen to this article

Fu Tongyung in Pattaya police custody early last month (photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Following the brutal killing of a Thai transgender woman by a Chinese national in Pattaya last week, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups across Thailand are calling for urgent legal reforms to protect transgender individuals from hate crimes.

The suspect, 42-year-old Fu Tongyung, allegedly murdered the victim after she refused his request for sex.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Thailand's LGBTQ+ community and reignited calls for better protections against violence motivated by gender identity.

Trans Pride Thailand, a civil society group, condemned the murder as a hate crime and a reflection of deep-rooted structural violence against transgender people.

"This tragedy is not an isolated incident -- it reflects the systemic violence that transgender individuals face every day," it read.

"Despite Thailand's reputation for tolerance, we still lack legal protections against discrimination, violence, and hate crimes targeting transgender people."

In its Trans Murder Monitoring 2024, Transgender Europe, an NGO, found 350 transgender and gender-diverse people were murdered globally between October 2023 and September 2024 -- the highest number recorded since monitoring began in 2008.

While Thailand lacks official data on anti-trans violence, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation reports that over 30,000 women, children and transgender women experience violence annually. Transgender women, in particular, are three times more likely to face violence compared to the general population.

As such, Trans Pride Thailand is urging the government to enact specific hate crime legislation protecting LGBTQ+ individuals, develop robust measures to prevent violence against gender-diverse communities, create a safe, accessible and equitable justice system for survivors and promote inclusive education and awareness to combat gender-based prejudice.

"The lives of transgender people are valuable and deserving of dignity and equality. No one should lose their life simply because of who they are. We will not remain silent in the face of this injustice," the organisation said.

The Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand (RSAT), which champions LGBTQ+ rights, echoed these concerns.

Deputy Director for Human Rights and Sustainability, Caesar Rittiwong, said while Thailand is often seen as LGBTQ-friendly, transgender individuals still face widespread discrimination.

She cited a 2020 study by Out BKK, which showed that 54% of transgender individuals have faced workplace discrimination, 49% encounter barriers accessing healthcare and 59% are unable to legally use titles that reflect their gender identity.

"Thailand still lacks legal gender recognition and hate crime protections for transgender people," she said. "This legal vacuum exposes the community to ongoing vulnerability." She said the murder in Pattaya is "only the tip of the iceberg".

In response, RSAT and the People's Movement to Eliminate Discrimination are preparing to submit a petition to the House of Representatives Committee on Children, Women, the Elderly, People with Disabilities, Ethnic Groups, and Gender Diversity.

The petition calls for amending the criminal code to recognise hate crimes, raising awareness of gender-based bias among law enforcement, legal protections for sex workers and holding the Chinese embassy accountable for the actions of its citizens.

Vice President of the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights, Nachale Boonyapisomparn, emphasised the need for community-based safety nets in addition to legal reforms.

"Many ask why survivors don't go to the police," she said.

"The reality is that Thailand's legal system is not safe for transgender sex workers, who often face entrapment and abuse by authorities. For them, the legal system is a last resort, not a first option."

Ms Nachale urged the public to follow the case and ensure the perpetrator is held accountable, calling it a vital step towards restoring community trust in Thailand's justice system.

She also stressed the importance of teaching self-defence as a life skill for transgender individuals, particularly in settings where cultural biases against transgender people may run deep.

"In a world that remains unsafe for many of us, organising self-defence classes is not just beneficial -- it is essential to empowering our community to protect ourselves," she noted.