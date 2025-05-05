Tour guide missing in Tak forest since Saturday

Listen to this article

A team of rescuers starts the search in the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary in Umphang district, Tak, on Sunday. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: A tour guide has been missing in the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary since Saturday and a search continues.

Piya Pinyo, chief of the wildlife sanctuary, said the missing male tour guide worked for Phu Doi Resort in Umphang district. He went missing from a group of tour guides and tourists on Doi Palatay mountain on Saturday evening.

Staff of Phu Doi Resort initially communicated with the tour guide by phone and set a meeting point to receive him on Sunday morning but he did not show up. Afterwards, phone contact was lost.

Park rangers and villagers were mobilised to form a team of ten rescuers. A drone was also used to look for the missing man.