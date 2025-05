Two Vietnamese fishing boats seized in southern Thai waters

Marine police arrest Vietnamese fishermen off Narathiwat province on Sunday. (Marine police photo)

Marine police arrested 15 Vietnamese fishermen and seized their two fishing boats for intruding into Thai waters off Narathiwat province on Sunday.

According to police sources, marine police on patrol located the two Vietnamese fishing boats 21 nautical miles east of the Bang Nara estuary on Sunday.

Police found catches of fish and sea cucumbers aboard the boats. The Vietnamese fishermen were brought to Muang Narathiwat police station for prosecution.