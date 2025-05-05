American tourist arrested in Phuket with 5 ADHD pills

The seized medicine is placed in front of the tourist at Kamala police station in Phuket on Sunday. (Photo: Kamala police station)

PHUKET: A 27-year-old American man was arrested for possession of a psychotropic substance that can be used for mental treatment.

The Kamala police station said its traffic policemen stopped the tourist for a search while riding a motorcycle without a licence plate in tambon Kamala in Kathu district on Sunday.

Police found five methyphenidate pills in his shoulder bag. The visitor was charged with possessing a psychotropic substance without permission.

Methyphenidate is a substance that can be used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Thai law lists it among Category 2 psychotropic substances and restricts its use, production, import and export to the Ministry of Public Health and parties authorised by the ministry.

Its abuse potential is high, according to the Narcotics Control Division of the Food and Drug Administration.