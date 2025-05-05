Lower northeastern gambling network busted, B50m assets seized

Vehicles impounded from an online gambling network were parked at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok on Monday. (Police photo)

Police have arrested 13 people, including a couple who allegedly hosted an online gambling network targeting players in Thailand's lower Northeast, and impounded assets worth about 50 million baht in multiple raids in five provinces.

Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), said on Monday that about 80 CSD policemen made the arrests and seized the assets in raids at 14 locations in Buri Ram, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday.

According to the commander, the arrested suspects formed a big online gambling network known as Tee Yai 888 which was active in the lower Northeast. They caused widespread criminal and family problems in the region, with many gamblers suffering losses even while the suspects showed off their considerable wealth and assets, including luxury vehicles, online.

In the raids, police arrested Nithithiwat, 53, and his wife Nawaporn, 30, who allegedly owned the online gambling network. They were apprehended at a villa in Pattaya while on vacation. Both confessed to charges which included organisation of illegal gambling and money-laundering.

Eleven other suspects were mule account owners, gambling website administrators and accountants. Some of them denied charges.

Police impounded assets worth a total of about 50 million baht, including 23 vehicles, 49 land title deeds, 46 luxury items and gold. Police also seized 30 bank accounts and 29 ATM cards for further examination.

The network had started in 2022, Pol Maj Gen Withaya said. After being busted in 2023, it was later revived with a wide range of activities including gambling on football matches, baccarat and slot machines.

“The network laundered its revenue through many front companies including construction and car rental firms,” he said.

Pol Col Suriyasak Jirawat, the chief of CSD sub-division 3 who headed the raids, said police found transactions worth over 600 million baht through the gambling network over the past two years.

He said the network used local bank accounts and e-wallets to receive money which was later transferred to mule accounts opened by relatives and associates. Large sums remained in such accounts until it was completely withdrawn, the sub-division chief said.