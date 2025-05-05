Anthrax death toll stays at 1 but 98 others still at risk in Thailand’s Northeast

A Livestock Development Department worker seals off a site where beef cattle were butchered at Khok Sawang village in tambon Laomee, Don Tan district, Mukdahan province on May 1. (Photo: Mukdahan provincial public relations office Facebook)

There have been three cases of anthrax in a northeastern province bordering Laos, according to health authorities. One of them died while 98 people remain under surveillance for the disease.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Monday that the fatality was among three confirmed cases in Don Tan district of Mukdahan province. The two others were being treated at hospitals: one at Mukdahan Hospital and the other at Don Tan Hospital.

The fatality was the first of its kind in Thailand in three decades. He fell ill on April 27 and died on April 30. Local health authorities assumed the disease came from a group of people who butchered cattle and distributed beef for participants in a merit-making activity.

In total, 636 people in Don Tan district, which borders Laos, were believed to have come into contact with the disease. Of them, 538 passed their surveillance period and 98 were still being monitored, the minister said. All 636 people received doxycycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, for seven days in a row.

Dr Narong Chankaew, public health chief of Mukdahan, said on Sunday that the 98 people at risk would complete their seven-day surveillance period on Wednesday. Those being monitored for seven days might have contracted the disease through their skin or digestive system.

The surveillance period is 60 days for those who may have inhaled anthrax spores, but there were no such cases in the Mukdahan incident, Dr Narong said.

The provincial health chief also said there had been no new cases of anthrax in the northeastern province, a positive sign.

According to Dr Narong, the three confirmed cases were in a group of people who butchered cattle in Don Tan district on April 12, the eve of the Songkran Thai New Year day. Officials found anthrax spores on the dead man’s knife and chopping board.

Officials also found anthrax spores at the location where another group of people from Don Tan butchered cattle on April 28, but no confirmed cases arose within the second group. Health personnel have yet to find the source of the anthrax in the district.