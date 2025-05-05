Foreign experts join police aircraft crash probe

Listen to this article

Rescue personnel wade over to a police aircraft that crashed off the coast of Cha-am district in Phetchaburi province, on April 25. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: International aviation experts have joined the government's effort to examine the black box of the police aircraft which crashed into the sea near Hua Hin, killing six officers, late last month.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Naruepanart Assadinyadech of Hua Hin Police said that experts from Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) and the Singaporean engine producer, along with forensic officials, will examine the black box, which was found to be in good condition.

Authorities are working to move the wreckage into temporary storage at Naresuan Camp by Friday. They plan to transport the wreckage to the Royal Thai Police Aviation Division in Bangkok on Saturday for further investigation.

The aircraft involved in the April 25 crash was a Twin Otter DHC-6-400, which had been in service since 2020. It was one of three Twin Otters used by the police for transport, airdrops, and search and rescue missions. The aircraft has the capacity to carry up to 19 passengers and take off from shorter runways.