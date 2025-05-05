Phangnga park denies Moken children abused for tourism

PHANGNGA: Mu Koh Surin National Park has refuted allegations made in a viral Facebook post by Siranudh “Psi” Scott accusing tour operators and the park itself of exploiting Moken children for tourism activities.

Park Chief Kriangkrai Phaocharoen issued a statement on Sunday that all Moken workers hired by the park are adults, paid 200–250 baht daily, and work five hours a day with meals provided. Children seen with workers were accompanying relatives, not working, he insisted.

The park also denied claims that young Moken boys were forced to pose shirtless with female tourists, stating such practices never occurred. Shirtlessness reflects the local lifestyle rather than any commercial intent, he said.

The statement follows conservationist Siranudh’s post on the same day recounting his observations of poor living conditions, lack of education, and alleged child labour of Moken on the island. The park countered that the Moken now live in a permanent settlement with access to education and healthcare services.