Park cable car finally funded

Listen to this article

The long-discussed cable car project in Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei is finally moving forward after a 25.7-million-baht budget was approved for its design.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said the proposed 3km route may begin at Pha Mak Dook with a first phase costing up to one billion baht. A second phase to enhance facilities and an environmental impact study would follow.

Most locals support the project, though access to zones with wild elephants may be permanently restricted, he said, adding that safari-style tours are also being considered to draw more tourists.