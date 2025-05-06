30 fake engineer signatures

Listen to this article

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has found 30 forged engineer signatures on documents for the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in a probe into alleged nominee practices by China Railway No.10 (Thailand).

The DSI held a meeting yesterday to review progress in the ongoing investigation into the nominee case involving China Railway No.10 (Thailand), one of the contractors of the collapsed SAO building.

Investigators found that while 30 individuals said their signatures were forged as construction supervisors, only eight confirmed that their signatures were authentic.

With significant findings already gathered, DSI director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam scheduled a follow-up meeting today to outline a timeline for transferring the case to prosecutors that aligns with the detention period of the first group of suspects, including three Thai nominees and Zhang Chuanling, a Chinese shareholder in the company.

The DSI revealed that testimonies from engineers whose identities were allegedly misused and evidence from the construction site are central to the case.

It is also probing potential violations under the Act Concerning Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to Government Agencies BE 2542, especially regarding project bidding and the role of the PKW joint venture in overseeing the construction.

Experts in structural engineering have been invited to contribute insights. Wira Ruangsri, manager of engineering company 3117 BIM Management, yesterday offered his analysis of the collapse.

Citing footage from March 28, the day of the collapse, Mr Wira raised concerns regarding the building's foundations, the lift shaft walls, and modifications to the design of the lift shaft.

Mr Wira pointed to the failure of two structural columns as likely contributing to the building's collapse.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt provided updates on the search for victims and removal of the rubble at the collapsed site, revealing that rescue teams have reached the SC2 staircase in Zone C of the basement, with no signs of trapped victims.

He said search efforts will proceed to the ST1 staircase in Zone B and that the operations should wrap up within four days.

The official death toll stands at 86, with nine injured and 14 still missing. Human remains continue to be analysed for DNA confirmation.

Authorities are also gathering data to assess the economic impact and potential compensation for affected nearby businesses.