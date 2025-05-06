No new anthrax infection cases reported, says govt

The anthrax situation in the northeastern province of Mukdahan is improving, with no new cases reported as of yesterday, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the province has recorded three anthrax cases so far. One person has died, and two others are in hospital.

In all, 636 people have come into contact with the disease in the province. Of them, 538 have completed a seven-day quarantine period, while the remainder are still in quarantine.

They were given the Doxycycline antibiotic drug, the minister said, adding he has instructed the provincial health office to launch strict surveillance measures even after the end of the incubation period of the disease tomorrow.

A close watch on the public health situation would help ease public anxiety about the spread of the disease, he said.

Anthrax spreads from an infected animal to humans, but not from human to human, with the virus able to be detected in nature, mainly in soil and water. The virus spore is reported to have high resistance and can cause infections years after incubation.

Mr Somsak said that the ministry is working with related agencies to stem any potential spread of the disease. The ministry has warned the public to eat cooked beef and pay attention to disease alerts issued by the authorities, said Mr Somsak.

Dr Narong Junkaew, head of Mukdahan's public health office, said that authorities have managed to trace the source to cows slaughtered on April 12 and April 28.

The death and the two who were hospitalised were linked to the first slaughter.

So far, no one has fallen sick as a result of the second slaughter.