Govt fast tracks Laem Chabang Port makeover

Listen to this article

The Transport Ministry is fast-tracking phase 3 of the development of Laem Chabang Port, a key infrastructure project aimed at supporting the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) strategy.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri visited the site along with the Laem Chabang Port management to discuss the project's progress and coordinate efforts to meet tight deadlines set by the government on Saturday.

She highlighted the port's crucial role in alleviating the operational pressure on Bangkok Port in Klong Toei, which faces limitations on vessel size due to its shallow depth. The first two phases of work at Laem Chabang Port have boosted its container handling capacity to more than 11 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), dwarfing Bangkok Port's 1.34 million TEU capacity.

"The new development will further improve the port's capacity and operational efficiency," she said.

She said the third phase, which began last December, involves the building of roads, utilities and facilities to improve logistics and increase cargo throughput. The project is expected to alleviate bottlenecks and support growing trade demand in the region. The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) indicated that the marine work for phase 3 is over 67% complete, with the CNNC Joint Venture serving as the contractor.

All involved agencies are actively monitoring and expediting the process, prioritising safety and transparency across all operations. Furthermore, the coastal pier area is in the final stages of the handover to GPC International Terminal Co Ltd, with the transfer expected by the end of November.

Regarding the land side of the construction, encompassing buildings, piers, road systems, and utilities, CHEC (Thai) Co, Ltd commenced work on Dec 13 last year, and has progressed by 0.5%, as it focusing on the elevated bridge construction. Efforts are being intensified to ensure all aspects adhere to the established timeline, according to PAT.

The railway system construction and the procurement and installation of cargo handling equipment are in the tender preparation phase, it added.

"The Transport Ministry is committed to transforming Laem Chabang Port into a gateway for Asean trade, enhancing Thailand's role as a regional logistics hub and driving economic growth for the country," Ms Manaporn said.