Political parties condemn attacks in Narathiwat

Parties in the governing coalition and the opposition have come together to condemn the escalating violence against civilians in the restive southern region.

Since Friday, at least five people -- including a police officer -- have been killed in a series of violent incidents in Narathiwat.

On Friday afternoon, a group of unidentified assailants killed a 76-year-old blind woman and critically injured her son in Ai Bue Tae in the province's Chanae district. Later in the evening, six attackers on motorcycles opened fire at a house in tambon Khosit in Tak Bai district, killing three people, including a nine-year-old girl, and injuring at least two others.

The next day, a bomb detonated as a police investigation team worked to retrieve CCTV footage of the incident in Chanai district. Three people were injured in the attack, one of whom died later in the day due to his injuries.

The Pheu Thai Party condemned the series of attacks in Narathiwat through a post on its social media channels yesterday, saying the government will bring the perpetrators of any attacks which target innocent civilians to justice.

Through the post, which included a link to a statement issued by the National Security Council (NSC), the party assured that the entire government is united in its commitment to combat the increasing violence in the South.

NSC's statement, released on Sunday, denounced the attacks on vulnerable individuals, including children, women, and the elderly, calling them "uncivilised acts" which severely undermine trust and hinder the peace-building process in the region.

The statement also affirmed the NSC's dedication to protecting innocent civilians in the southern border provinces.

The NSC called for an immediate cessation of "irresponsible acts" against innocent civilians, saying such actions won't help the efforts to reach a political resolution to the ongoing conflict in the restive region.

The opposition People's Party (PP) also shared a statement on its official Facebook page, expressing deep concern over the recent surge of violence in southern border provinces.

The party said that the latest attacks targeted civilians with no ties to the conflict, including religious leaders, children, the elderly and people with disabilities. These acts have sparked grief and outrage among both Buddhist and Muslim communities and undermined public trust in the peace-building process, the PP noted.

It warned that the latest wave of violence threatens to escalate the conflict to its worst state in years and urged all sides, including armed insurgent groups claiming to act on behalf of Malay-Muslim communities in the deep South, to commit to the peace-building process.

The statement also noted that the killing of innocent civilians contradicts the teachings of all religions, legal principles and international humanitarian standards, adding that such violence only fuels hatred, deepens social divisions and undermines the legitimacy of any political cause.

The opposition party then called for an immediate end to attacks on innocent civilians, saying that this step is vital for reviving peace talks. It demanded that insurgent groups demonstrate political responsibility and a commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue, not weapons.

The party also urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration to resume peace negotiations, which have stalled for nearly a year.

It noted that past progress in talks resulted in decreased violence and highlighted the need for a clear government strategy on justice and peace.

To ensure effective negotiations, the party proposed inclusive peace forums that allow participation from affected Buddhist and Muslim communities. It also stressed the importance of including individuals with real authority to halt violence in the peace process.