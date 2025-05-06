DUP/Soaring prices top latest list of woes

Sharply rising consumer prices top the current list of pressing issues people want fixed, according to a survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

A recently conducted nationwide poll of families with members aged over 18 found most respondents want the government to prioritise reigning in surging consumer prices, with the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration set to complete its first six months in office on March 12.

According to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, 86% called for direct government intervention, followed by 67% who pressed for continued state subsidies of utility and fuel prices to lower household expenses.

A further 43% thought the government should combat problems of narcotic drugs, while 35% ranked household debt as their most pressing issue.

The survey showed that 68% of participants kept up with news and current affairs on television, while 59% preferred social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Line, Instagram and X.

On what government policies or measures respondents were most satisfied with, the 30-baht universal health insurance came out on top (71%), followed by the 10,000-baht economic stimulus handouts (55%), passage of the Marriage Equality Bill (41%), state subsidies of utility and energy bills (32%) and programmes to promote tourism (30%).

In terms of regional satisfaction with the government's work, the Northeast topped the chart (40%), followed by the North (28%), the Central Plains region (24%), the South (20%) and then Bangkok (14%).

Respondents were also asked to name the five public services with which they were most satisfied; with electricity (66%) provision coming top ahead of tap water in homes (59%), and efforts to improve roads (55%), public health (52%), and refuse collection (46%).

In related news, Prime Minister Paetongtarn is scheduled to lead the National Energy Policy Office meeting today to discuss electricity tariffs to be implemented from September through to December, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan revealed yesterday.

On April 30, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved the government's proposal to reduce the price of electricity from 4.15 baht per kilowatt hour to 3.98 baht for the billing period May 1 to Aug 31.

Ms Paetongtarn is also set to discuss progress in promoting clean energy during the meeting today, said Ms Sasikarn.