Big shakeup for city pet owners

Dogs and cats at forefront of new animal control law aimed at improving owners' behaviour

Listen to this article

A quietly announced law will usher in sweeping changes to pet ownership in Bangkok early next year. While the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Ordinance on Animal Keeping and Release Control 2024 has flown under the radar for many, its impact -- particularly on dog and cat owners -- could be profound when it comes into force on Jan 10.

Under the new rules, Bangkok will be designated a controlled zone for six categories of animals: mammals, poultry, aquatic creatures, amphibians, reptiles, and venomous or aggressive species. Yet in the city's crowded condos and suburban streets, it's dogs and cats that are front and centre.

While the regulation aims to address stray animal populations and promote responsible ownership, there are already concerns over a lack of public awareness and the feasibility of enforcement.

Public awareness gap

For Thong Lor resident and project manager Puchatr Guna-Tilaka, who owns two cats and cares for a local stray dog, the news came as a surprise.

"The BMA needs to do more than publish announcements. They must bring information directly to communities -- markets, parks, temples," he said.

He applauded the ordinance's intent, particularly the way it encourages responsible pet ownership. However, he warned of logistical hurdles, particularly the requirement to microchip, register and document pets.

"These services might be free, but people won't comply if it's too difficult," he said, arguing that mobile clinics and public education drives might also be needed to boost compliance.

"This won't work unless the BMA enforces it properly -- and they must be forgiving at first. People need time to understand."

What the law requires

The ordinance requires that owners microchip and register pets within 120 days of birth or 30 days after adoption, including documents like the owner's national ID, proof of residence, and rabies or sterilisation certificates.

Dogs must be leashed in public, wear ID tags, and certain breeds -- like Pit Bulls and Rottweilers -- must be muzzled and handled by individuals aged 10–65. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to 25,000 baht.

Limitations are also placed on the number of animals per property, ranging from one pet in a small condo (20–80 sqm) to a maximum of six on larger land plots. However, existing owners exceeding those limits will be allowed to keep their animals.

"The law will not be retroactive when it comes into effect in January," BMA deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej told a recent media briefing on the plan.

"This means that if you already have pets, the change will not affect you. We only ask that you register them.

"If you have six pets, just inform us, and you can continue keeping them. Love them, take good care of them, and avoid causing disturbances to your neighbours or the community. Make sure to vaccinate them regularly, and consider neutering them to help us control the pet population.

"Don't abandon your pets. This isn't about punishment," she said.

"It's about encouraging responsible ownership. If you already have pets, just register them and continue to care for them well," she said.

Lessons from past failures

Sittapol Emwisoot, director of the BMA's Veterinary Services Division, acknowledged past missteps -- particularly a failed 2005 campaign aimed at distinguishing pets from stray dogs.

The difference now, he said, is the law's expanded scope: it now includes cats, which reproduce faster than dogs.

He said a previous BMA ordinance in 2005 failed after BMA urged pet owners to microchip and register their dogs, as there was an increase in stray dogs during that period.

"However, it didn't achieve much success because the public didn't see the benefits, were afraid of the responsibility, or were concerned about the animals getting hurt.

"But this time, the goal is to create responsibility among pet owners, address the issue of abandonment leading to stray animals, and tackle irresponsible pet ownership, which causes problems for dogs and cats," he said.

The BMA also wants to control diseases transmitted by animals. "Essentially, the primary objective is to reduce animal abandonment and instil a sense of responsibility in pet owners."

Since Covid, the number of cats has risen noticeably, so the initiative includes microchipping and neutering both cats and dogs.

"This is because cats can become pregnant quickly, with 4–5 litters per year, while dogs only have two," he said. The BMA will deploy mobile units and partner with veterinary groups to ensure broader reach and understanding, he said.

Potential turning point

Roger Lohnardt, secretary-general of the Thai Animal Guardians Association, praised the ordinance's ambition but warned that loopholes remain -- including exemptions for government-owned animals and vague rules for businesses and shelters, which often need more than 30 days to rehome strays.

"This doesn't yet tackle irresponsible breeding or unregulated animal sales," he said. "Without closing those gaps, we're treating the symptoms, not the cause."

Dayin Petcharat, founder of SOS Animal Thailand Foundation, echoed that concern but still framed the law as a potential breakthrough.

"Microchipping, if done to ISO standards, can connect pets with their owners, state databases and rescue groups," she said.

She also called for mobile microchipping teams and an alignment with breeder licensing laws, warning of the dangers of unchecked reproduction in dense urban areas. "This could mark a real turning point for animal welfare in Thailand," she said. "But only if it's implemented with both precision and compassion."