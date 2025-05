Small quake felt in Nong Bua Lam Phu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale is detected below tambon Buntan of Suwannakhuha district, Nong Bua Lam Phu, at 1.36am on Tuesday. (Photo: Department of Mineral Resources)

A small earthquake, registering 3.0 on the Richter scale, was sensed by residents in Suwannakhuha district of Nong Bua Lam Phu province in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources reported on Tuesday that the quake was centred at a depth of 4 kilometres below tambon Buntan in the northeastern province and occurred at 1.36am.

Residents of Buntan and Saeng Arun villages reported feeling the tremor.

No damage was reported.