Man arrested in Mae Sot after firing gun in town centre

Gunman arrested and injured in return fire; no further injuries reported

Listen to this article

A man with a modified firearm walks the streets of Mae Sot town, Tak province, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Mae Sot police station Facebook account)

A man was apprehended on Tuesday after repeatedly firing a long-barreled pistol in the streets of Mae Sot municipality in Tak province.

Police arrested the 43-year-old man identified only as Anuphan, confiscated his modified firearm and took him to Mae Sot Hospital for medical examinations, the Government Public Relations Department confirmed.

Officers will later question the suspect at Mae Sot police station, with charges likely to include weapons offences related to firing in public places, according to other media reports.

Mr Anuphan arrived in his pickup truck and parked in the town centre around 8am. He then started firing bullets while walking along the streets before fleeing to a Shell petrol station near Mae Sot Municipality office.

Mae Sot police issued a warning for residents to avoid the area, and combined police and military units tried to convince the gunman to turn himself in. The man reportedly opened fire on security officers from inside the petrol station and was wounded by return fire.

Police confirmed that no further injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said the gunman used a CMMG Banshee MK4 9mm firearm - a 9mm handgun built into an AR15 shoulder platform.