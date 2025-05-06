Fallen steel cable damages vehicles on Rama II Road

The damaged trailer truck parked beneath the incomplete expressway after hitting a steel cable hanging from the structure on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon early Tuesday morning. A pickup truck was also damaged. There were no reported injuries. (Photo: Sakhon News Facebook page)

SAMUT SAKHON — A steel cable fell from an under-construction expressway, damaging two vehicles travelling on Rama II Road in Muang district, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fallen cable damaged a pickup truck and a trailer truck. No injuries were reported.

The pickup truck, with Bangkok licence plates, and the trailer truck, from Prachuap Khiri Khan, were in-bound to Bangkok on Rama II Road. The steel cable fell from the expressway being built above the road, near kilometre marker 27 in tambon Tha Sai.

Pol Capt Suraphol Wichit, deputy investigation inspector at Muang police station, said the incident was reported about 2.30am.

Construction workers told police they were using a sling rotor to lift and position a concrete slab that suddenly broke. The sling reel fell back down, and the hanging steel cable damaged the two passing vehicles.

The contractor was responsible for the damage to the two vehicles, police said.

Last week, chunks of concrete fell from an old flyover onto a pickup truck on Rama II Road, smashing through the front windshield. The driver later succumbed to his serious injuries.

The delayed intercity expressway's construction has long been plagued by accidents, with parts of the structure falling on passing vehicles, injuring and even killing motorists.