PM: We'll get Trump deal done

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday gave assurances that talks with the United States over tariff hikes would bear fruit before President Donald Trump's extended deadline.

The government postponed negotiations with the US over the rises after Thai officials based in the US reportedly informed Ms Paetongtarn that the officials would also ask Thailand to review a number of specific issues before striking a deal.

As a result, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira cancelled his team's April 23 trip to Washington.

Ms Paetongtarn said on Tuesday the government had time to reach an agreement with the US and she was confident the details could be ironed out before US President Donald Trump's extended deadline for the enforcement of tariffs. The 36% levy on Thai goods by Washington was initially set to take effect on April 9.

The prime minister also brushed aside speculation that if a "secret deal" was made with the US, it could be used to undermine the government later. She said certain issues cannot be revealed to the public or must be revealed at a certain time.

Thailand's trade surplus with the United States was estimated at US$45.6 billion last year.

Meanwhile, the northern office of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) on Tuesday issued a report saying that the economic situation in the region in the first quarter reflected that of the rest of the country.

The agricultural and tourism sectors will expand in the second quarter, with industry and private investment expected to see little growth due to concerns over global trade and tariffs.