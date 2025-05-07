City Hall turns to tech for traffic fix

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has deployed the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) at 72 intersections along several major roads to optimise traffic flow as part of a pilot scheme.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who observed the ATCS implementation at Sukhumvit 101/1, said traffic police or a timer system currently operate traffic control systems at some 500 intersections in the city.

He said that when drivers see a traffic light countdown timer at an intersection, it means a timer system is in use and traffic signals do not adjust based on real traffic conditions.

The ATCS instead uses cameras to provide real-time traffic data and computers to dynamically change traffic signal timings based on traffic demand to optimise traffic flow, he said. The system has been deployed at 72 intersections along Sukhumvit Road, Phetchaburi Road, Rama IV Road, Phahon Yothin Road and Silom Road.

Mr Chadchart said the BMA plans to install the ATCS at another 200 intersections next year.

He said the ATCS has helped traffic flow by 15% during non-rush hours, but traffic police may be required to operate the traffic control system in case of heavy traffic congestion.