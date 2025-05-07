Govt 'ready for new talks' on peace in deep South

Phumtham wants halt to violence first

Listen to this article

A road bomb created a big crater in Than To district, Yala, on April 28. Abdullah Benyakat

The Thai government has confirmed it is ready to enter peace negotiations aimed at resolving the escalating insurgency in the deep South.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday addressed the ongoing violence in the southernmost provinces, expressing his condolences to both Buddhist and Muslim victims.

While condemning the attacks on civilians -- including monks, children and the elderly -- as being especially inhumane, Mr Phumtham stressed the government's willingness to enter peace talks.

He cited an agreement between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim during the former's official visit to the neighbouring nation last year, for Mr Phumtham to meet with a Malaysian facilitator to discuss peace in the region.

Mr Phumtham, who is also a deputy premier, said he eventually did so.

However, he emphasised that Thailand will not negotiate with any group that continues to enact violence and that it must see proof that the violence can be stopped before talks proceed.

Mr Phumtham insisted the negotiations must fall within the framework of the Thai constitution under the monarchy -- rejecting any notion of a separate Pattani state.

He said Thailand is also prepared to order proactive measures from the military, police, and local authorities.

He clarified that "proactive operations" do not mean violence but stricter security, faster response times and a presence in high-risk areas to protect civilians.

Mr Phumtham also underscored the importance of multiculturalism and coexistence, noting that both religious communities have historically lived together peacefully.

He welcomed discussions on local self-governance -- so long as it remains within Thailand's constitutional boundaries.

Mr Phumtham concluded by reaffirming the need to stop violence as a precondition for progress and urged all parties to be honest and realistic in addressing the root of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher on Thailand for Human Rights Watch, accused the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) of orchestrating the latest wave of violence.

Writing on X, Mr Sunai claimed the BRN had cited international humanitarian law to deflect blame onto the Thai government for its failure to pursue peace talks, resulting in a resurgence of conflict.

"This shows the BRN is using civilian lives to pressure the Thai government, as the attacks appear indiscriminate," Mr Sunai stated.

The BRN released a statement denying involvement in attacks on civilians in Pattani and surrounding areas.

"Our mission is focused on securing Pattani's independence and dignity. We have no policy to target ordinary civilians," it read.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn said she has instructed several agencies to implement strict control measures while condemning all forms of violence.