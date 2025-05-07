Wet week ahead forecast

The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms in the upper part of the country between Friday and Monday and forecast rainfall for Bangkok throughout the week.

In its seven-day forecast, the department said thunderstorms are predicted in the northern and northeastern regions due to a low-pressure ridge covering the upper part of the country, influenced by southern and southwestern winds. Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning are also forecast in certain areas between May 9 and 12 as a high-pressure front from China is moving towards Vietnam and the South China Sea. People are warned to avoid exposed areas and unstable structures, while low-lying areas may experience flash floods and runoff.

The department said that rainfall in Bangkok is forecast to continue for the whole week.

For the southern region, rainfall is predicted to decrease between Wednesday and Friday but will increase between Saturday and Monday with heavy rain in some areas.

Accumulated rain could trigger flash floods and runoff, while fishermen are advised to avoid sailing during this period as waves could be more than two metres high.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said that a water management plan has been drawn up based on the assessment of data from reservoirs and major rivers across the country, as well as rainfall forecast by the Meteorological Department.

She said that the Royal Irrigation Department is fully prepared to evaluate flood risks and mitigate them.