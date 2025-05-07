Search on to save whale shark

Mu Ko Surin National Park has sent a team of divers to find and help a whale shark whose tail has been caught in fish net debris. It was last seen near Richelieu Rock at the weekend. Mu Ko Surin National Park

Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation after a whale shark was spotted entangled in fishing gear debris near Richelieu Rock in the Surin Islands marine park on Sunday.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said the animal was sighted by divers and the crew of the Deep Andaman Queen dive vessel when they were scuba-diving near the site.

The whale shark, believed to be mature and between six to seven metres in length, had its tail wrapped in old rope or fishing net debris.

A dive team subsequently searched the area, but poor visibility caused by murky water hindered the operation. Although the animal was not seen by the team, the crew of the Deep Andaman Queen reported two sightings on Sunday.

Mr Atthapol said that all diving vessels near Richelieu Rock have been alerted to the presence of the animal and asked to warn divers to keep a safe distance from the whale shark for their own safety and for the shark's protection if they sight it.

A rescue plan has been drawn up involving several agencies, including the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre, the DNP, Chulabhorn Research Institute and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

The rescue operation consists of three teams: one to remove the debris, another to guide the animal, and the third to ensure the safety of all involved.

According to authorities, the entanglement can threaten the animal's survival and sightings should be reported to Hotline 1362 around the clock.