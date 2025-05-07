Rubber tree title deed plan to help farmers get loans

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will officially launch a rubber tree title deed initiative next week so that farmers who have legally cultivated rubber trees on their land can use them as collateral for loans from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Narumon Pinyosinwat emphasised the ministry's commitment to securing land tenure for farmers and enhancing economic opportunities for them.

"This special deed is a crucial step toward sustainable land use and financial empowerment," she said.

"It is more than just proof of the existence of the trees -- it also unlocks their potential as functional assets."

Under the new policy, rubber trees will be recognised as valuable assets, allowing farmers to leverage them for bank financing.

"This innovative approach promotes sustainable resource utilisation while strengthening farmers' economic stability," Ms Narumon added.

The programme aims to cover farmers nationwide, encouraging them to cultivate more rubber trees, which aligns with Thailand's decades-long goal of having 40% of its land turned into green space.

"We will work closely with local communities to maximise the benefits for farmers," the minister stated.

The project is set to launch on May 12 in Ayutthaya province. Farmers must register with the Rubber Authority of Thailand for verification.

The BAAC will then assess the rubber trees' value to determine loan eligibility.

The initiative also opens doors for additional income through carbon credit trading.

The title deeds will help ensure Thai rubber products meet the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation, a new law requiring imported goods to prove they do not contribute to deforestation. This certification will let farmers access the lucrative EU market without trade barriers.