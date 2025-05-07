Russian smuggled hash from Bhutan in swallowed condoms

Tourist police arrest Denis Bichuk in front of a supermarket on Koh Phangan on Tusday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI – A 36-year-old Russian who admitted smuggling hashish from Bhutan by putting it in condoms he then swallowed has been arrested on Koh Phangan, police said.

Tourist police on Tuesday evening detained Denis Bichuk after he parked a motorbike in front of a supermarket in tambon Koh Phangan, Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit, chief of tourist police station 5, said on Wednesday.

He said when questioned by police Mr Bichuk was seen to be sweating, talked rapidly and tried to cover his crossbody bag.

A search found 9.42 grams of cocaine and 13.56g of magic mushrooms, along with 415.72g of hashish packed in four condoms.

Mr Bichuk allegedly told police he picked up packed hashish in Bhutan and ingested it to avoid the customs check. He excreted the condoms after arriving on the resort island and was selling the hash to other tourists. It fetched a high price with a good profit margin, he allegedly said.

Mr Bichuk said he bought the cocaine from a foreigner on the island for 4,000 baht per gram.

Police have charged him with illegal possession.

Pol Lt Col Winit said tourist police had been observing his behaviour for a while before making the arrest.