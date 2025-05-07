Hospital evacuated after small quake in South

The Earthquake Observation Division marks the epicentre of Wednesday morning's quake in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Google Maps.

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A hospital in Chawang district was evacuated after a small earthquake was felt in this southern province on Wednesday morning.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department said the quake was of 3.0 magnitude, its epicentre one kilometre underground in tambon Saira of Chawang district and occured at 5.31am.

It was also felt by people in tambon Kapiad, tambon Mairiang and tambon Huai Pirk.

Some early risers said they experienced dizziness while working in their orchards.

Chawang Crown Prince Hospital and its residential flats were evacuated in the interests of safety.

Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Somchai Leelanoi said shelters were opened for evacuees at the tambon Saira administration organisation premises and Chawang Ratchadapisek School. Public works officials were surveying structures to see if they were damaged.