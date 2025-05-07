Woman accused of B3.6m air ticket scam has vanished

Ripped-off travellers file their complaints at Bo Phut police station on April 21. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - A woman who sold discounted air tickets online is accused of defrauding about 50 people of 3.6 million in total.

Surat Thani police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermpan Sirikong said on Wednesday that 20 people had filed a complaint at Bo Phut police station on April 21.

They accused Kaewta Chookhao, 32, of selling them air tickets at a 50% discount, but only some of the tickets were accepted when presented for travel. Afterwards, they could not contact the woman.

The complainants told police that about 50 people were scammed and they had paid more than 3.6 million baht in total for the tickets.

Pol Maj Gen Sermpan said Ms Kaewta's residence was on Koh Samui. She had been summonsed twice to answer the allegations, but had not responded.

They would now seek a court warrant for her arrest.