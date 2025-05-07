Drunk police driver transferred, crash victim in hospital

This police pickup sustained damage to its left front side when it hit a motorcycle with sidecar and injured the woman driver in Chachoengsao on Monday. (screenshot)

CHACHOENGSAO – A police officer who drove a police truck while drunk and hit and injured a woman on a motorcycle with a sidecar has been moved to an inactive post pending legal proceedings.

The accident occurred in tambon Thung Phraya of Sanam Chai Khet district about 8.30pm on Monday.

Surveillance recordings showed the victim, a woman identified only as Surinipha, 48, on a motorbike with a sidecar outside a residence and about to drive off.

The motorcycle was hit by a speeding pickup truck and dragged along the road. Ms Surinipha sustained head injuries and a broken right arm and would be in hospital for three or four days, the provincial police office said.

The pickup was found to be a police vehicle and the driver identified as Pol Capt Saksit Chimanonwit, 52, of Wang Khu police station.

He was questioned and deemed to be intoxicated. When tested his blood alcohol count was 0.079%. He was charged with drink-driving and reckless driving causing injury. The legal limit is 0.05%, or 0.5 grams per litre of blood, for experienced drivers.

On Wednesday, Pol Maj Kriengkrai Boonson, commander of Chachoengsao police, transferred Pol Capt Saksit to an inactive post and set up a panel to investigate the case.

The accused officer went to visit the victim at Buddhasothorn Hospital, apologised and presented her with 20,000 baht and a promise of further "healing" after Ms Surinipha’s discharge from hospital.

Criminal proceedings would follow according to the law, police said.

Pol Capt Saksit said in a media interview that he was sorry for what happened.

Work colleagues said he was a good man, responsible in performing his job. He usually drank after work.

The accident received wide coverage on social media, with many posters expressing their disappointment with the police.

“Police should protect people, but he himself lacked driving discipline,” one comment said.