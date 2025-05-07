Entertainment complex planned for part of Bangkok Port

Listen to this article

Bangkok Port at night. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

An entertainment complex will be part of the planned commercial redevelopment of about one-fifth of the Bangkok Port compound, according to Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

Ms Manaporn said on Wednesday that 520 rai of the 2,353 rai that comprises Bangkok Port, in Klong Toey district, would be redeveloped. It would have an entertainment complex, a cruise terminal, retail space, office buildings, residences, shopping malls and hotels.

The Transport Ministry would spend 20 million baht on a year-long study of the planned redevelopment. At this stage, a casino was not included in the plan. That was dependent on casinos being legalised, the deputy transport minister said.

The 520-rai development would be through a public-private partnership and would not affect local communities or the operations of Bangkok Port, Ms Manaporn said.

However, she said, that would be only the first phase of the redevelopment of Bangkok Port.

She said that in 2019 the Port Authority of Thailand had proposed the commercial redevelopment of the entire 2,353 rai of Bangkok Port.

There were about 15,000 households in 27 communities within the port compound, Ms Manaporn said.