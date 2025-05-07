720kg of crystal meth seized in Ayutthaya

One arrest made, police hunt more suspects after massive haul

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra attends a briefing on a major drug arrest in Ayutthaya on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and seized 8.7 million speed pills and 720 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine at a house in Ayutthaya province.

The arrest followed the seizure of a trailer truck that was found to be smuggling drugs in Phayuha Khiri district in nearby Nakhon Sawan province on March 21, said Pol Lt Gen Surapon Prembut, chief of Provincial Police Region 1.

Authorities showed off the haul on Wednesday at a briefing that was also attended by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and national police chief Kittharath Punpetch.

Investigators said the customers who picked up the shipment from the trailer truck had been hiding the drugs in a house in tambon Ratchakhram of Bang Sai district in Ayuttthaya.

On Wednesday morning, an arresting team raided the house and found a 32-year-old man, identified only as Back. Police seized 40 sacks containing a total of 8.7 million speed pills, and 18 sacks of crystal methamphetamine weighing 720kg.

The suspect initially admitted to all charges, police said.

The investigation is continuing to locate more drug storage sites and arrest more suspects, said Pol Lt Gen Surapon.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn congratulated the investigators, saying the “Seal Stop Safe” campaign to cut off the supply of drugs in Thailand would continue.