Myanmar jet near border not a breach

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that a Myanmar fighter jet flying near the border in Kanchanaburi province on Tuesday did not enter Thai airspace.

Mr Phumtham on Wednesday said the aircraft merely flew close to the border.

He dismissed the incident as a minor issue that can happen during a military flight operation, adding the jet fell back after the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) informed Myanmar authorities.

The development came after locals in tambon Ban Kao in Kanchanaburi's Muang district spotted two F-16 jets flying over their neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon. The incident caused brief alarm among the locals.

Later reports revealed the two F-16s were sent by the RTAF's Wing 4 in Nakhon Sawan after detecting a Myanmar K-8 bomber flying near Ban Thiki, a village on the Myanmar side opposite Thailand's Ban phu Nam Ron Border Pass in tambon Ban Kao.