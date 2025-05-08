Islamic leader condemns attacks

Listen to this article

A road bomb left a big crater on the road in Raman district, Yala, Wednesday evening. Two soldiers were injured. (Photo supplied)

The Defence Minister and the Chularatchamontri (Sheikhul Islam) have jointly called for peace in the deep South and rejected the use of violence in the name of Islam.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, met Chularatchamontri Arun Boonchom on Wednesday to discuss ways to end the ongoing unrest in the three southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani. The hour-long meeting, held at the Office of the Chularatchamontri in Bangkok, focused on concerns over recent violent incidents and the misuse of religion to justify attacks on civilians.

Mr Phumtham said he sought the Chularatchamontri's perspective as a religious leader with deep insight into the sentiments of the Muslim community -- something state authorities may lack. Both sides agreed that Islam, like all religions, opposes violence and condemns the killing of innocent people. "Misusing religion to justify murder is a distortion of Islamic teachings and must be clearly rejected," Mr Phumtham said.

He emphasised the importance of building trust through direct dialogue with all stakeholders, rather than relying solely on formal meetings. He pledged to engage with those truly capable of helping to resolve the conflict and reiterated the government's readiness to listen and collaborate. Mr Phumtham said the Chularatchamontri expressed a strong desire for peace and coexistence in the region and firmly denounced the recent brutal attacks. Both parties agreed on the importance of multi-faith cooperation and community engagement to achieve long-term stability.

Mr Phumtham also announced his intention to visit Malaysia to further support regional peace efforts. "No religion teaches hatred or killing," he said. "We must respect one another and work together to bring about genuine peace." He dismissed calls to invoke the Anti-Terrorism Act to contain the southern unrest, stating that existing laws were sufficient for the situation, though adjustments might be necessary.

On Tuesday, the Sheikhul Islam Office condemned the killing of innocent civilians in the strongest terms. It affirmed there is no justification -- political, ethnic, religious or historical -- for such heinous crimes. In a statement, the office emphasised that such acts are not only punishable under the law but also represent serious religious offences, citing Surah Al-Isra Ayat 33 of the Quran: "Do not kill a soul which Allah has forbidden, except by right."

The office also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and injured and called on authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. It encouraged the public to report suspicious activities and support efforts to ensure the safety of all citizens equally. "The office calls for an end to all forms of violence and urges peaceful means to resolve this long-standing conflict, with firm determination and hope for a better future for the next generations of Thai society," it said.

Meanwhile, the House panel on peace in the deep South condemned the recent surge in violence, calling for swift justice and an immediate halt to civilian attacks. Committee chairman Chaturon Chaisang, a Pheu Thai MP, urged all parties to support peace talks aimed at reaching a political solution. The committee stressed that acts of violence undermine peace-building efforts and demanded that perpetrators be held accountable swiftly and transparently to ensure justice for all affected communities.

The panel also urged authorities to implement measures to protect civilians and property, and expressed strong support for inclusive peace talks aimed at ending the violence within the bounds of the constitution. Romadon Panjor, a list MP with the opposition People's Party, meanwhile, blamed the flare-up in violence on the government's alleged lack of clear direction in its handling of the southern unrest.