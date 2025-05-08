Rocket fest sparks air traffic concerns

A ‘Bung Fai Talai’ — a flat rocket propelled by fireworks — takes off during the annual Bung Fai competition in Kalasin’s Kuchinarai district in 2019. The rockets are launched to ask for blessings from weather gods as the planting season begins. File photo

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri has instructed the Department of Airports (DoA) to closely coordinate with local communities to ensure they comply with aviation safety measures during the upcoming Bun Bang Fai festival.

Ms Manaporn said some rockets can reach a height that poses a danger to aircraft, so guidelines have been prepared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to enhance safety.

As the festival approaches, the DoA has been told to coordinate with local communities on the launch of these rockets to ensure the safety of air transport and keep the spirit of the festival alive, she said.

The rocket festival usually takes place during May-June in some northeastern provinces, including Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Kalasin and Yasothon to celebrate the arrival of the rainy season.

They are allowed to launch rockets as high as 7,000-8,000 feet, depending on the area.

DoA chief, Danai Ruangson, said airports have been coordinating with local authorities to make sure that launches do not take place in or near restricted or high-risk zones without permission.

Organisers of the rocket festival are required to seek permission from local communities so airports can issue alerts to pilots in advance, and give precise locations where the rockets will be launched.

A violation of safety protocols is subject to a maximum prison term of five years or a maximum fine of 200,000 baht or both. If the rocket poses a danger or causes damage to an aircraft during flight, the offender can face a death sentence and a fine of up to 800,000 baht under the air navigation law.