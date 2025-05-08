Ex-police bigwig nabbed for fraud

The former police officer was arrested. (Photo supplied)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has arrested a former superintendent of a police station in Pathum Thani for embezzlement.

The NACC on Wednesday nabbed Pol Col Chaiwat (surname withheld), who was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Region 1 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in 2020.

Pol Col Chaiwat, who had been on the run since, allegedly embezzled over 260,000 baht of allowance money for his subordinates.

The case dates back to 2020, when Pol Col Chaiwat was serving as the superintendent of Lat Lum Kaeo provincial police station in Pathum Thani. At the time, he ordered several police checkpoints be set up. Pathum Thani Provincial Police later approved an allowance payment of 283,176 baht for officers involved.

However, Pol Col Chaiwat gave an order the allowances be handed to him so he could forward them to the officers under his command. He disbursed a total of 20,500 baht to the officers and kept the remaining 262,676 baht for himself.

Following his arrest, the former superintendent admitted he was the person named in the warrant. He was taken to NACC headquarters for legal proceedings under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act.

The arrest was carried out under the direction of NACC secretary-general Saroj Phungramphan, with support from NACC Region 1 assistant secretary-general Chadarat Anakaorn and other officers.