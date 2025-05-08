Struggles at the farm gate

Calls for govt help as prices for key crops plunge, write Sitthipoj Kebui, Assawin Pakkawan and Panumet Tanraksa

Farmers across Thailand are sounding the alarm as plunging prices for key crops push rural communities deeper into debt, prompting urgent calls for government intervention.

In Phichit, watermelon growers are grappling with a price slump that has left tonnes of fruit unsold in fields.

Kanda Sawangsuk, a village head and farmer in Moo 15, tambon Nong Plalai of Wang Sai Phun district, said she planted 38 rai of watermelons this season.

While previous years brought wholesale prices of 7–9 baht per kilogramme, this year prices have plunged to as low as 2 baht for smaller fruit -- and even then, buyers are scarce.

"Big watermelons over 3kg fetch just 5 baht/kg, medium-sized ones 3 baht, and small ones only 2 baht," she said.

"We've got sweet, crisp fruit but no market. I ask fellow Thais to support us by buying locally grown watermelon -- it's delicious, refreshing, and affordable."

Meanwhile, in Mae Hong Son, garlic farmers are in dire straits. Pharuhas Suntornsitsak, a village head in tambon Na Pu Pom, Pang Mapha district, said garlic prices have fallen to 30 baht per kilogramme, with no traders turning up to buy -- a stark contrast to previous years. The lack of buyers has left farmers with no income to pay off debts, especially with the school term looming and families in need of money for uniforms and supplies.

Some, like Yupadee Praipattanajit, said frustration has boiled over: "We typically sell our entire harvest to traders, and are now left with unsold stock. No one is buying, and some farmers are so stressed they've begun burning their garlic crops in despair."

Local farmers blamed middlemen for withholding purchases in early harvests to drive prices down, leaving growers at a disadvantage as they scrambled to repay loans, many from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) or informal lenders.

Further north in Chiang Mai's Omkoi district, the chilli crisis has reached critical levels. Villagers are abandoning their harvests as prices for green and bell chillies fall to below 5 baht/kg -- the lowest in ten years.

Phra Khru Aod, a monk from Wat Chedi Luang, has stepped in to provide relief by purchasing produce and distributing it to city residents.

He joined locals in harvesting chillies and organised the donation of over 8,000 kilogrammes of fresh produce -- including tomatoes, pumpkins, and leafy greens -- to communities across Chiang Mai.

Ms Nadue, a representative of the local Muser ethnic group, said the crisis has persisted for over two months.

Some farmers have only managed to sell a fraction of their harvest, while others are forced to let their crops rot as the cost of labour and transport outweighs the potential earnings.

"Our hope of supporting our families through farming has crumbled," said farmer Nadue. "Even if we manage to sell, it doesn't cover loan interest."

Community leader Nanla said many farmers across Omkoi and nearby districts like Mae Sariang are similarly affected.

Despite efforts to distribute produce, most crops go to waste, highlighting the urgent need for market solutions and systemic support.

In the South, durian farmers face a different but equally devastating crisis. Torrential rain has caused widespread flower drop, decimating yields in provinces like Phatthalung and Yala.

Ismael Chuayphrik, a grower from Tamot district, said over 50% of his durian crop was lost due to storm damage in April.

Even large-scale growers, like Kampanat Wongchuwan in Yala, report massive losses. Some orchards have seen entire trees fail to fruit, and the spread of fusarium wilt -- a fast-moving fungal disease -- is compounding the problem.

"There's hope for an off-season yield later in the year if we get a dry spell," said durian adviser Prawan Choomai, "but the disease threat is real and needs immediate attention."

Across the country, farmers are urging the government to intervene with emergency purchases, debt relief, and sustainable market access. But systemic support remains elusive.

"Thai agriculture cannot survive on hope alone," said Supap Musikasiri, chairman of the Phatthalung Farmers Council. "The government must act -- not just with short-term relief but long-term strategies to stabilise farm incomes."

Rural communities are suffering under the weight of debt, failed crops, and market neglect, he said.

"We urgently need government intervention to stabilise farm prices, provide financial relief to struggling growers, and address the systemic issues that leave farmers vulnerable."