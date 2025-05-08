Tremors in North, cracks found from quake in South

A cracked pillar at Chawang Crown Prince Hospital in Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Wednesday. (Photo by Nujaree Rakrun)

Two tremors were detected in the northern province of Nan early Thursday, following Wednesday’s quake that caused cracks in a hospital building in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported two quakes in Nan measuring 1.7 and 1.5 on the Richter scale, at 4.04am and 4.52am. Both occurred one kilometre underground in tambon Yap Hua Na of Wiang Sa district.

The tremors followed a 3.0-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday in tambon Saira of Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Wednesday's quake, also one kilometre deep, struck at 5.31am and was felt in Chawang and Phipun districts, the division said.

Chawang Crown Prince Hospital was evacuated. Public works officials later found cracks at its health facility but confirmed the structure was safe.

Groundwater wells were also damaged at several locations, but Kathun and Klong Din Daeng reservoirs in Phipun remained intact.

A damaged groundwater well in Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo by Nujaree Rakrun)