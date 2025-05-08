Thai Airways: Double-check flights to South Asia, Europe

Listen to this article

Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, damaged after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai Airways International has recommended that passengers on South Asian and European routes check flight details as the airspace closure on the border between Pakistan and India could impact schedules.

The flag carrier said on Wednesday night that flights between Thailand and India were still operating as normal but the route to Pakistan could be affected. Flights to European destinations will take between 30 and 40 minutes longer due to adjusted flight paths, it added.

THAI flies to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan.

It said the Indian-Pakistan airspace remains closed until Saturday.

THAI recommended that passengers travelling to India, Pakistan and Europe check for updated information on its Facebook page or with the call centre in Thailand at 02-356-1111. Its global contact centre is (+1) 647 492 4490.

THAI and other airlines started re-routing flights to South Asia and Europe due to escalating tensions after India stuck Pakistan on Wednesday and Pakistan shot down some Indian aircraft.