Big weapons haul seized from home invasion suspects

Four arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with incident in Uttaradit

An investigator examines some of the firearms seized along with more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition from a house and a garage belonging to one of the four suspects wanted for attempted murder and home invasion in Uttaradit province. (Photo: Police TV)

Four men, wanted for attempted murder and home invasion in Uttaradit province last December, have been been arrested with 20 firearms and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition seized following police raids in Bangkok and two other central provinces.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police arrested the four suspects — Watcharaphong, 50; Sarut, 36; Sarawut, 39; and Phumin, 56 — after searching five locations in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said on Thursday.

The four men, whose surnames were withheld, were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on May 1 for attempted murder, home invasion, coercion and carrying weapons without a valid reason.

Police said that on Dec 1 last year, the four men barged into a house in Laplae district of Uttaradit and one of them pointed a gun at the owner’s head, in full view of his wife and children. They later fled with the owner’s car.

After the suspects fled, the victim filed a complaint with police. CSD investigators took up the case and subsequently sought court approval to arrest the suspects, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

During the operation, police searched premises in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan and seized evidence at the house and garage of Mr Watcharapong, one of the suspects. Among the seized items were 20 unregistered guns, 4,155 rounds of ammunition, many gun parts and objects resembling anti-tank grenade launchers.

During questioning, the four men denied all charges. They were handed over to police for legal action, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.