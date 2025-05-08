Woman, 19, earns B90,000/month selling sex clips on X

An officer reads a warrant for the arrest of Kanpharawee, 19, who is accused of producing and selling sex clips online, as cybercrime police raid her house in Muang district, Nonthaburi, on Thursday. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau)

A 19-year-old woman arrested for producing and selling sex videos on social media tells police she earned between 70,000 and 90,000 baht a month from subscription fees.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested Kanpharawee, whose surname was withheld, during a raid on a property in Muang district of Nonthaburi province, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, chief of the CCIB, said on Thursday.

Ms Kanpharawee was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on May 2 for uploading pornographic material to a computer system accessible to the public. The arrest followed investigations into cybercrime after an X (formerly Twitter) user named "JINJIA" posted explicit videos online.

Examination of those clips showed that the user had engaged in sexual activities with various men, selling the videos through a secret group.

The X account also posted a link @jinjiasweetmeat, which led to another X account under the name "JJ SWEETMEAT". Both accounts shared identical pornographic content.

The CCIB investigation traced the activity back to Ms Kanpharawee, owner of the two accounts. This led to a search of her house in tambon Bang Si Mmuang.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to producing and posting pornographic clips online and operated multiple X accounts.

The teenager claimed her sex tapes attracted many followers and were sold via her secret group. She often sold her accounts, each with over 300,000 followers, for a few thousand baht before creating new ones.

She had been producing and sharing these videos for more than four years, earning between 70,000 and 90,000 baht per month from subscription fees.