Over 70 people seek probe into Rangsit dorm

Wichian Chubtaisong, President of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, meets with a group of 70 people seeking legal assistance from the council against the owner of a dormitory in Pathum Thani's Rangsit area over alleged fraud. (Photo: Lawyers Council of Thailand)

More than 70 people petitioned the Lawyers Council of Thailand on Thursday, seeking legal assistance in a case against the owner of a privately owned dormitory in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, over alleged fraud.

The petitions were received by Wichian Chubtaisong, president of the Lawyers Council, and Weerasak Chotiwanich, the council's vice president.

According to Mr Weerasak, the allegations include unauthorised changes to rental agreements, which could constitute document forgery under criminal law; unlawful detention when tenants attempted to leave; and the seizure of personal belongings, such as iPads.

He emphasised that although an investigation is ongoing, the high number of complainants and the suspected involvement of representatives from Rangsit University indicate that this is a serious matter.

He urged relevant government agencies to investigate not only the dormitory’s operations but also its construction compliance, safety standards, business licence and tax obligations.

Mr Wichian confirmed that the council would set up a fact-finding committee and provide pro bono legal support to the victims. If criminal misconduct is suspected, the council will assist victims in lodging complaints with police or act as a co-plaintiff alongside a public prosecutor, he added.

The case gained public attention following numerous complaints from university students who reported being coerced into unfair contracts, subjected to intimidation, having their documents searched without consent and being charged exorbitant fees upon leaving.

These reports prompted Minister to the Prime Minister's Office, Jiraporn Sindhuprai, to instruct the Consumer Protection Board and the Royal Thai Police to investigate late last month.

Following the order, Lertsak Raktham, director of the Consumer Protection Board's Contract Division, and Pol Col Phatthanachai Phamonpiboon, superintendent of Pak Khlong Rangsit police station, issued a summons to those suspected to be involved, including the owner.

Failure to appear could result in up to one month's imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both, according to Mr Lertsak.

Meanwhile, Wiporn Waewsriphong, district chief of Muang Pathum Thani, confirmed that the dormitory in question had been operating without a valid permit under the Dormitory Act and had undergone illegal structural modifications.

The local municipality has been ordered to initiate demolition procedures. Further investigations have revealed that only two out of nearly 200 dormitories in the area are fully licenced, prompting a wider inspection campaign.

As of Thursday, the number of formal complaints continued to rise, with almost 100 victims having already reported their cases to authorities, and at least 71 cases officially filed.