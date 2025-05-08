Thai Airways cancels flights to Pakistan on Thursday

Thai Airways International jets are visible from the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai Airways International has suspended flights to and from two destinations in Pakistan on Thursday due to the airspace closure in the South Asian country as tensions between Pakistan and India rise.

The national carrier announced the cancellation of flights TG345 from Bangkok to Lahore and the return leg, TG346 on Thursday.

Flight TG345 is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 7.50pm and arrive in Lahore at 10.30pm, while the Bangkok-bound flight leaves Lahore at 11.40pm and reaches the Thai capital at 6.10am the following day.

Flight TG341 to Karachi leaves at 7pm and arrives at 10pm, and the return leg, TG342, leaves the Pakistani city at 11.30pm and arrives in Bangkok at 6.20am the next day.

THAI has recommended air travellers on South Asian and European routes check flight details due to the closure of airspace. Many international airlines are rerouting or suspending some flights in response to the conflict between India and Pakistan.