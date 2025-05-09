Thaksin Qatar trip nixed

The Criminal Court denied former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra permission to travel to Qatar yesterday.

Thaksin, accompanied by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa as a witness, submitted the request yesterday morning. They came to present to the court documents and information about his travel plans, according to a source.

Thaksin was to visit Qatar at the invitation of the Emir. No further details were disclosed as of press time.

The court rejected Thaksin's request as the invitation was seen to be a personal matter, the source said.

Under the terms of his bail, Thaksin is prohibited from leaving the country without permission pending trial on lese majeste and computer crime charges stemming from a 2015 interview in South Korea. Witness testimony is scheduled in July.

Thaksin has been granted temporary leave from the country twice since his bail was granted last February.

On Jan 31, the court approved temporary leave to attend an Asean meeting in Malaysia on Feb 2-3, with a 5-million-baht cash surety.

The Criminal Court approved Thaksin's other request on Feb 15, as he asked to attend another Asean meeting in Brunei on Feb 19-20. He provided a similar amount of surety.

The latest request included a Cambodia stopover, at the invitation of ex-PM Hun Sen. Thaksin also sought permission to travel to Vietnam.